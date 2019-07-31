Monolithic: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) _ Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.7 million.

The Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $151 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $150.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $168 million.

Monolithic shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $148.16, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

