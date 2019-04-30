Mondelez: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $914 million.

On a per-share basis, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $6.54 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.43 billion.

Mondelez shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.86, a rise of 29% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ