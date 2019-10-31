Momenta: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MNTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $44.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 56 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $6.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 million.

Momenta shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNTA