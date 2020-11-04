Mirati: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $87.3 million in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.04 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.4 million in the period.

Mirati shares have climbed 82% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $234.68, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRTX