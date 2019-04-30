MidSouth: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ MidSouth Bancorp Inc. (MSL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Lafayette, Louisiana, said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $23.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

MidSouth shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.87, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

