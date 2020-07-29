Methanex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Methanex Corp. (MEOH) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $64.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The methanol supplier posted revenue of $512.3 million in the period.

Methanex shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.12, a decline of 49% in the last 12 months.

