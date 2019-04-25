Meta: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $32.1 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The holding company for Meta Bank posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $176.4 million.

Meta expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.35 to $2.65 per share.

Meta shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.75, a decrease of 37 percent in the last 12 months.

