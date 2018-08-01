MetLife: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $891 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $21.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $21.22 billion.

MetLife shares have decreased almost 10 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.71, a drop of 18 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET