'Meme stocks' go mainstream: There's now a fund for that

NEW YORK (AP) — Interested in trading some of the stocks that have rocked Wall Street recently fueled by social media buzz? Has the craziness of the comments talking up the so-called meme stocks on Reddit and other sites kept you away? Well, the financial industry has something for you.
On Thursday, investment firm VanEck expects to list an exchange-traded fund called the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF under the ticker symbol “BUZZ.” It will track an index of U.S. stocks getting mentioned often in investment-related posts on social media, news articles and online discussion forums.