Melinta Therapeutics, Inc.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) _ Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (MLNT) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $2.34.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $14.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.62. A year ago, they were trading at $37.50.

