Masonite: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $21.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.16 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $587.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $586.6 million.

Masonite shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $94.12, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

