Masco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) _ Masco Corp. (MAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $530 million.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring gains, came to 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The maker of Behr paint, Delta faucets and other building products posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

Masco shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 11%.

