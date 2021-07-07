MarketAxess, Valero fall; Steel Dynamics, LGI Homes rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: SMART Global Holdings Inc., up $8.47 to $56.02. The computer memory technology company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast. Steel Dynamics Inc., up $3 to $61.22. The steel producer increased its stock buyback program by $1 billion. MarketAxess Holdings Inc., down $21.72 to $450.08. Investors were disappointed by the bond trading platform operator's latest volume and transaction fee update. LGI Homes Inc., up $6.67 to $168.74. The homebuilder gave investors an encouraging update on home closings in June. Valero Energy Corp., down $2.39 to $72.31. Falling oil prices weighed down energy stocks. Citigroup Inc., down 28 cents to $67.93. Bond yields continued falling, crimping banks' ability to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Dollar General Corp., up $3.10 to $221.50. The discount retailer said it is expanding its offering of healthcare products, including over-the-counter medicines. Clorox Co., up $4.07 to $185.37. The bleach and household products maker made gains as investors shifted money toward more defensive stocks.