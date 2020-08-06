Marinus Pharmaceuticals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) _ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.7 million in its second quarter.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.82. A year ago, they were trading at $1.06.

