Marathon Petroleum: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) _ Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.02 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $1.57. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.75 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $17.55 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.93 billion.

Marathon Petroleum shares have fallen 51% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has fallen 54% in the last 12 months.

