Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) _ Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The bank, based in Paoli, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 30 cents per share.

The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.7 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.4 million, or 84 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $29.8 million.

Malvern Bancorp shares have fallen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.74, a drop of 35% in the last 12 months.

