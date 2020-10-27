https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/MakeMyTrip-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15677755.php
MakeMyTrip: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
GURGAON, India (AP) _ MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Gurgaon, India-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.
The online travel company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.
MakeMyTrip shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen almost 8% in the last 12 months.
