MVC Capital: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ MVC Capital Inc. (MVC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

MVC Capital shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8, a fall of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.

