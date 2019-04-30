MSB Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ MSB Financial Corp. (MSBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $514,000.

The Millington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.6 million.

MSB Financial shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.60, a fall of nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSBF