MBT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) _ MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Monroe, Michigan, said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company for Monroe Bank & Trust posted revenue of $4.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

MBT shares have increased 9 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.15, a decline of slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBTF