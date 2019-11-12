M/A-Com: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) _ M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lowell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $112.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, M/A-Com said it expects revenue in the range of $113 million to $117 million.

M/A-Com shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.31, an increase of 63% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTSI