Loxo Oncology, Dollar Tree and Schlumberger rise; PG&E sinks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Loxo Oncology Inc., up $92.78 to $232.65

Eli Lilly agreed to buy the cancer drug developer for about $8 billion.

PG&E Corp., down $5.45 to $18.95

Reuters reported that the California utility might file for bankruptcy as it faces big liabilities connected to deadly wildfires.

Dollar Tree Inc., up $5.07 to $97.96

Activist investment firm Starboard Value disclosed an investment in the discount retailer

General Electric Co., up 51 cents to $8.74

Bloomberg News reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management might try to buy GE's aircraft leasing business.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc., down $2.29 to $73.38

A group of Wall Street firms is getting ready to launch a new, low-cost stock exchange.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.08 to $40.17

Energy company stocks gained as oil prices rose for the seventh day in the last eight.

NuVasive Inc., down $4.60 to $45.45

The spinal device maker said equipment sales were delayed in the fourth quarter and surgical procedures slowed.

Lowe's Cos., up $1.78 to $95.65

Shares in retailers climbed Monday as U.S. service companies reported a strong increase in new orders in December.