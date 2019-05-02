Live Nation: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

Live Nation shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $63.76, an increase of 59% in the last 12 months.

