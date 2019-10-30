Littelfuse: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $35.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.44. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.78 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The circuit protection manufacturer posted revenue of $362 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $367.7 million.

Littelfuse shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

