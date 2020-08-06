Lineage Cell: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) _ Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $386,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCTX