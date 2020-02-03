Legget & Platt: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) _ Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $86.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Carthage, Missouri-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The engineered component manufacturer posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

Legget & Platt expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.7 billion to $4.9 billion.

Legget & Platt shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 1%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $46.96, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LEG