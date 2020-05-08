Lear: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Lear Corp. (LEA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $76.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.05 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The automotive seating and electrical distribution systems company posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.28 billion.

Lear shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 34% in the last 12 months.

