LeMaitre: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $8.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $27 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, LeMaitre said it expects revenue in the range of $25.6 million to $26.4 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.04 to $1.11 per share, with revenue ranging from $105.3 million to $107.9 million.

LeMaitre shares have increased 17 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $37.30, an increase of 29 percent in the last 12 months.

