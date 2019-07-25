https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Lawson-Products-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14127925.php
Lawson Products: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CHICAGO (AP) _ Lawson Products Inc. (LAWS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.3 million.
The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.
The industrial products and tools maker posted revenue of $96.1 million in the period.
Lawson Products shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 63% in the last 12 months.
