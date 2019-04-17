Las Vegas Sands: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $582 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.

Las Vegas Sands shares have risen 30 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $67.87, a decrease of nearly 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LVS