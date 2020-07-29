https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/LSB-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15444108.php
LSB: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $365,000 in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.
The chemical maker posted revenue of $105 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $1.11. A year ago, they were trading at $3.97.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXU
View Comments