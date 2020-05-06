https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Kronos-Worldwide-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15252218.php
Kronos Worldwide: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $27 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.
The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $421 million in the period.
Kronos Worldwide shares have declined 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.19, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO
View Comments