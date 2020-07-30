Kraft: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.65 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of $1.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese posted revenue of $6.65 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.52 billion.

Kraft shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KHC