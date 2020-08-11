Kornit Digital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROSH-HAAYIN, Israel (AP) _ Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rosh-Haayin, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The digital textile printer posted revenue of $37.4 million in the period.

Kornit Digital shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.45, a rise of 98% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRNT