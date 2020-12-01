Kohl's, Micron Technology rise; Zoom, Peloton fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:
Kohl's Corp., up $4.32 to $36.52.
Sephora will be replacing cosmetics areas in the retailer's stores, starting with 200 locations late next year.
Tesla Inc., up $17.16 to $584.76.
Tesla's inclusion in the S&P 500 index will be made on a single day, rather than over two days as had been considered.
CSX Corp., up 57 cents to $90.62.
The railroad is buying regional operator Pan Am Railways to bolster its network in the northeastern U.S.
Pfizer Inc., up $1.10 to $39.41.
The drug developer's coronavirus vaccine could gain European approval within four weeks.
Alcoa Corp., up $1.93 to $21.83.
The aluminum producer is selling its rolling mill business to Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for about $670 million.
Micron Technology Inc., up $2.99 to $67.08.
The maker of computer memory and data storage products raised its fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Peloton Interactive Inc., down $4.32 to $112.03.
The fitness equipment maker is facing competition from Nautilus' new Bowflex indoor cycling bike.
Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $72.05 to $406.31.
The video-conferencing service’s strong subscription gains weakened during the third quarter.