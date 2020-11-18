Knot Offshore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ABERDEEN, Britain (AP) _ Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $25.1 million.

The Aberdeen, Britain-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share.

The tanker company that serves the energy industry posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

Knot Offshore shares have dropped 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.32, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

