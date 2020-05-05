Kirby: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $248.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $4.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 59 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $643.9 million in the period.

Kirby shares have declined 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX