Kindred Bio: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGAME, Calif. (AP) _ Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) on Monday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its third quarter.

The Burlingame, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.77. A year ago, they were trading at $8.70.

