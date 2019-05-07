Kimball International: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The furniture maker posted revenue of $177.4 million in the period.

Kimball International shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.72, a decrease of slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

