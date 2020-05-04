https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Kimball-Electronics-Fiscal-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15246145.php
Kimball Electronics: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
JASPER, Ind. (AP) _ Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $6.3 million.
The Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.
The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $293.9 million in the period.
Kimball Electronics shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.43, a fall of 16% in the last 12 months.
