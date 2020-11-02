Kemper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Kemper Corp. (KMPR) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $122.3 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.3 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

Kemper shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $64.39, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMPR