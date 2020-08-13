Kelso Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) _ Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $254,000.

The Surrey, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The railroad equipment supplier posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 78 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 93 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KIQ