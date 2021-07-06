Kaseya: cyberattack never a threat, no infrastructure impact July 6, 2021 Updated: July 6, 2021 8:26 a.m.
1 of4 A sign that reads: "Coop Forum supermarket in Vastberga is closed due to IT disturbances, no prognosis as to when we will open again", on a closed Coop supermarket store in the suburb of Vastberga, Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday July 3, 2021. Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday July 4, 2021, to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit. The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT via AP, File) Jonas Ekstromer/AP Show More Show Less
Software company Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th holiday weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure.
The Dublin-based company said Tuesday that it was alerted on July 2 to a potential attack by internal and external sources. It immediately shut down access to the software in question. The incident impacted about 50 Kaseya customers.