KCAP Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ KCAP Financial Inc. (PTMN) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $10.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3. A year ago, they were trading at $3.16.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTMN