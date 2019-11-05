Jones Lang LaSalle: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $128.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $2.47. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.52 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 10% in the last 12 months.

