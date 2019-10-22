JetBlue: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

JetBlue shares have increased 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 6% in the last 12 months.

