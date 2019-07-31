Jernigan Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Jernigan Capital Inc. (JCAP) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $14.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 65 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Jernigan Capital expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 42 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.4 million to $11.6 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Jernigan Capital expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.72 to $2.13 per share, with revenue ranging from $43.3 million to $44.3 million.

Jernigan Capital shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.83, a rise of 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JCAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JCAP