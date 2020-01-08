Jefferies: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported profit of $196.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $964.7 million, or $3.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.89 billion.

Jefferies shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.31, a fall of nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF