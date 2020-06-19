Jabil: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $51 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.6 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.18 billion.

Jabil shares have declined 21% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen almost 4%. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

