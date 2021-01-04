Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes tanker in strait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.
The announcement of enrichment at Fordo came as fears arose that Tehran had MT Hankuk Chemi had been seized. Iran later acknowledged the seizure, alleging “oil pollution” sparked the move. However, hours earlier, Tehran had said a South Korean diplomat was due to travel there to negotiate over billions of dollars in its assets now frozen in Seoul.